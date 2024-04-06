'This is what happens when….': Sourav Ganguly's blunt take on Mumbai Indians fans booing Hardik Pandya
Former Team India skipper Sourav Ganguly came in Hardik Pandya's strong defense on Saturday and asked the cricket fans to not boo the new Mumbai Indians skipper. Sourav Ganguly praised Rohit Sharma and said he is a player of a different class, but it's Mumbai Indians that has replaced him with Hardik Pandya. The veteran batters' remarks came as Hardik Pandya faced hostile crowds in MI's IPL 2024 campaign, as fans criticized him for replacing Rohit Sharma as Mumbai's skipper.