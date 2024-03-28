Hardik Pandya's captaincy ‘ordinary to say the least’: Irfan Pathan reveals MI skipper's 'mistake' during SRH clash
Hardik Pandya's captaincy for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024 questioned after losses to Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Irfan Pathan criticizes Pandya's decision-making and batting strike rate. Mumbai Indians suffer highest total conceded in IPL history against SRH.
After a successful stint as captain of Gujarat Titans, Hardik Pandya returned to Mumbai Indians, taking over the captaincy from Rohit Shrama. However, the 30-year-old has failed to replicate his captaincy magic in the two opening matches of IPL 2024 so far, losing to Gujarat Titans in the opening game and suffering a crushing defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday.