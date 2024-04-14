Harsha Bhogle opens up on Pandya's T20 World Cup selection, says 'If Hardik is not bowling...'
Though the booing by fans has lowered, all thanks to MI winning last two matches, another question that raises eyebrows is why is Hardik now bowling his full spell? Is he injured?
Mumbai Indians' new skipper Hardik Pandya has been under scanner ever since the Indian Premier League 2024 began. In fact with MI lost three consecutive matches, his captaincy skills were questioned by the fans and critics.
