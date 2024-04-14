Mumbai Indians' new skipper Hardik Pandya has been under scanner ever since the Indian Premier League 2024 began. In fact with MI lost three consecutive matches, his captaincy skills were questioned by the fans and critics. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Though the booing by fans has lowered, all thanks to MI winning the last two matches, another question that raises eyebrows is why is Hardik now bowling his full spell? Is he injured? And will he be selected for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 on his batting prowess only?

Hardik in the first few games of IPL, bowled 3-4 overs, but then, he changed himself over the last 3 games.

According to former New Zealand cricketer-turned-commentator Simon Doull Hardik's injury is preventing him from bowling full throttle at present.

"You go out and make a statement by opening the bowling in game no. 1, and suddenly, you are not required," Cricbuzz quoted Doull as saying.

"He's injured. I'm telling you there is something wrong with him. He is not admitting it. But there is something wrong with him for sure. That is my gut feeling," he added.

Notably, another famous Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle even questioned if Hardik should be picked in India's T20 World Cup squad as a pure batter. Answering his own question, he said that Hardik won't be chosen as the team has other better pure batters options.

While speaking on Cricbuzz, Bhogle questioned, "If Hardik is not bowling, does Hardik make the T20 World Cup squad?"

Answering his own question, he said, "Is he among the top six batters in India if he is not bowling? I'm not totally convinced of that because if he is not bowling and he is not finishing as powerfully, he needs to bat up, where all the competition is."

MI vs CSK IPL 2024: Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings and Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians will be facing each other at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday from 7.30 pm onwards.

Currently, CSK are at the third positions in the IPL 2024 point tally with 6 points, as they won three out of 5 matches played. They have a net run-rate of +0.666.

On the contrary, Mumbai Indians stand at the seventh position after 2 wins in 5 matches and have a NRR of -0.073.

Chennai and Mumbai have faced each other in 36 matches in IPL, where Chennai have won 16 whereas Mumbai have come out victorious on 20 occasion.

