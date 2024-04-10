Pubjab Kings Opener and captain Shikar Dhawan was stumped brilliantly by Heinrich Klaasen off a 140 kph delivery from Bhuvneshwar Kumar on 9 April at the Mullanpur Stadium Punjab. Dhawan scored 14 off 16 balls. The run rate pressure got to Dhawan after the early dismissals of his opening partner Jonny Bairstow and Prabhsimran Singh.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by two runs in their Indian Premier League (IPL), needing to score 183 to win, however, could only muster 180 for 6. Shashank Singh from Punjab Kings topped the score with 46 off just 25 balls while Ashutosh Sharma amassed 33 runs off of 15 balls also remained not out. Sam Curran and Sikandar Raza contributed 29 and 28 runs, respectively. With two wickets for 32 runs, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the most productive bowler for the SRH.

Bairstow was bowled by SRH's Pat Cummins while Prabhsimran (4) was sent back by Bhuvneshwar. After yesterday's win, SRH has climbed up to fifth place with three wins and two losses, giving them six points. PBKS is at the sixth place, having won two and lost three matches, giving them four points.

Speaking of Klassen's batting, ahead of his side's match against PBKS, SRH batter Heinrich Klaasen sent some big hits into the skies with his "rocket launcher".

SRH took to X to post a video of the explosive right-hander. "HK with a rocket-launcher disguised as a cricket bat," tweeted SRH. He is one of the most brutal hitters in T20 cricket and has shaped his reputation as a short-format specialist over the last couple of years. He is the seventh-highest run-getter in the IPL 2024, with 177 runs in four innings at an average of 88.50, with two half-centuries. His runs have come at a strike rate of 203.44.

(With inputs from PTI)

