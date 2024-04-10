IPL 2024: Heinrich Klaasen's spectacular stumping of Shikhar Dhawan in SRH vs PBKS match | Watch
The Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by two runs in their Indian Premier League match at the Mullanpur Stadium Punjab on 9 April. Shikhar Dhawan was stumped by Heinrich Klaasen after Bairstow and Prabhsimran's early exits.
Pubjab Kings Opener and captain Shikar Dhawan was stumped brilliantly by Heinrich Klaasen off a 140 kph delivery from Bhuvneshwar Kumar on 9 April at the Mullanpur Stadium Punjab. Dhawan scored 14 off 16 balls. The run rate pressure got to Dhawan after the early dismissals of his opening partner Jonny Bairstow and Prabhsimran Singh.