How much Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni's hairdresser charge for a hair cut? Read here
Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli, known for his flawless fashion sense, caught widespread admiration for his new hairstyle before IPL 2024. Celebrity hairdresser Aalim Hakim revealed details about his work with Kohli, including pricing starting from ₹1 lakh per session.
Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli is known for his flawless fashion sense. He often sparks a social media frenzy for his new hairstyles, maintained beard, well-fitted outfits and more. Before IPL 2024, the right-handed batsman caught widespread admiration for his new hairstyle.