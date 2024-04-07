Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli is known for his flawless fashion sense. He often sparks a social media frenzy for his new hairstyles, maintained beard, well-fitted outfits and more. Before IPL 2024, the right-handed batsman caught widespread admiration for his new hairstyle.

Celebrity hairdresser Aalim Hakim, known for his collaborations with top cricketers like MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, recently revealed the details about his work along with the pricing structure that starts from ₹1 lakh per session.

“Everybody know that how much I charge for a haircut. The minimum charges are ₹1 lakh per session. We decided to do something new as IPL was coming. And Virat always give me references for new experiments," Hakim told Brut India while explaining Kohli's approach to trial with new looks.

“Virat Kohli's latest haircut features faded sides, slits in his eyebrows, a little mullet at the back, and a subtle hint of color. I posted the picture of his hair style on the internet. It really broke the social media platforms. It was literally insane," he said.

Hakim further spoke about MS Dhoni, stating Mahi is “not less than any Hollywood actor".

“If I talk about Mahi, I visualize him in a very different way. I see him as a star and a cool guy. I always request him to record, and do his photo shoot from my phone whenever there is an ad film shooting. And I always post it later whenever I feel like," Hakim added.

Virat Kohli has recently secured the Orange Cap for himself after scoring his 8th century in IPL 2024. However, his unbeaten 113 was all in vain as Bengaluru’s 183/3 in 20 overs was not enough to stop Rajasthan Royals (RR) at home.

