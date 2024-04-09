IPL 2024: ‘I am glad this happened,' says KKR captain Shreyas Iyer after Kolkata lose to Chennai Super Kings; here's why
IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer was speaking after KKR's first defeat in the tournament. He also mentioned that the wicket had changed after the powerplay.
IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) continued their impressive run at their home ground, the MA Chidambaram Stadium, popularly known as the Chepauk Stadium, on Monday, April 8, defeating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message