IPL 2024: Irfan Pathan lambasts Hardik Pandya after Mumbai Indians' third loss — 'He won’t earn his team’s respect..'
Considered one of the richest franchises in the IPL tournament, Mumbai Indians are yet to open their account, losing all three matches played – against Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals.
After a hat-trick of defeats in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), the newly appointed skipper of five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians – Hardik Pandya – is under the scanner and drawing a lot of flak from experts.
