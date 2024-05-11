Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans on Friday defeated defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 by 35 runs while playing at Narendra Modi Stadium. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Batting first, Gill and his partner Sai Sudharsan hit individual centuries, leading the team to score 231 for 3 wickets.

Gill scored 104 runs off 55 balls, and Sai Sudharsan hit 103 off 51. Both hit centuries in a record-equalling 210-run opening stand. Their partnership matched the IPL record for the first wicket set by KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock for Lucknow Super Giants against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, Gill had to leave the field early during CSK chase and Rahul Tewatia led the side. Citing the reason, Gill said during the post presentation, "It's just a cramp, nothing more."

BCCI fines Gill, others: The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) on 10 May fined ₹24 lakh on Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill after his team’s 35-run win over Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is for the second time that Gill has been fined for maintaining slow over rate in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024. According to the IPL code of conduct, Gill may be suspended for one game in case the over rate is not maintained in one more match.

Apart from Gill, the BCCI also fined ₹25 lakh or 25 percent of their respective match fees on rest of GT players, including the impact player. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier on 8 May, the IPL had Rajasthan Royals' skipper Sanju Samson was fined 30 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during match against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on 7 May.

He had committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL's Code of Conduct for challenging match referee's decision. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

GT in IPL 2024: In the IPL 2024 points table, the GT are on the eighth position with 10 points from 12 matches.

