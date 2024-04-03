IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians posted a picture and a few videos showing its players Ishan Kishan, Sham Mulani, Kumar Kartikeya and Nuwan Thushara wearing this “punishment suit”. Check out social media reaction here.

Have you seen the viral video of Mumbai Indians' keeper-batter Ishan Kishan donning a Superman-like suit? That's actually the IPL team's "punishment outfit". Mumbai Indians, off to a disastrous start this IPL season, are back with their "punishment outfit". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The IPL team posted a picture and a few videos showing Ishan Kishan, Sham Mulani, Kumar Kartikeya and Nuwan Thushara wearing this "punishment suit". They were made to wear this outfit as a punishment for arriving late.

"Punishment outfit is back! Find out who arrived late this time," the team tweeted. In another post, the Mumbai Indians social media team attached a video and captioned it as, "Punishment dene ka tareeka kaafi k̴e̴z̴u̴a̴l̴ strict hai".

In the video, the four players were seen joking around over the suit, with one calling Ishan as "Ishan Superman Kishan". Meanwhile, Kartikeya could be heard demanding a pocket section in the suit.

Some of the candid videos of these players wearing the suit have gone viral on the social media. Sharing one video on his handle, a social media user suggested Kishan, “batting vatting chhod bhai.. fancy dress competition ho toh bata. (Leave batting and see if there's any fancy dress competition)"

Another user posted, "Ishan Kishan was spotted wearing the Superman outfit, as a punishment for being late at a team meeting". One Nirmal Roy said, “Now that’s innovative to bring people to obey rules."

Some others compared the plays in an outfit with "Junior G". A user chuckled, "Meesho wala Superman". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MI's IPL performance so far The five-time-winning trophy franchise, Mumbai Indians, are having a hard time at the current Indian Premier League matches, with Hardik Pandya's team being the only one which hasn't won a single game so far. The team lost all the three matches against Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals.

Following the massive loss, the team is facing the ire of fans for dropping Rohit Sharma as skipper and appointing Hardik Pandya as the leader of the pack. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

