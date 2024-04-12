IPL 2024: Jasprit Bumrah reveals secret to success after MI vs RCB clash, ‘don’t be one trick pony, I train for…'
Mumbai Indians defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 7 wickets, with Jasprit Bumrah taking 5 wickets for just 21 runs. Bumrah's performance helped restrict RCB below 200 runs and secured him the man of the match award.
Mumbai Indians inflicted a thumping 7-wicket defeat on Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday to register their second win of the season and move up to 7th place on the IPL points table. Although there were a number of key performers for Mumbai Indians, including Ishan Kishan and Surya Kumar Yadav, pacer Jasprit Bumrah managed to stamp his authority on the contest, taking his 2nd IPL fifer at an economy of under 6 runs an over in a high-scoring affair.