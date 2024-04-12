Mumbai Indians defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 7 wickets, with Jasprit Bumrah taking 5 wickets for just 21 runs. Bumrah's performance helped restrict RCB below 200 runs and secured him the man of the match award.

Mumbai Indians inflicted a thumping 7-wicket defeat on Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday to register their second win of the season and move up to 7th place on the IPL points table. Although there were a number of key performers for Mumbai Indians, including Ishan Kishan and Surya Kumar Yadav, pacer Jasprit Bumrah managed to stamp his authority on the contest, taking his 2nd IPL fifer at an economy of under 6 runs an over in a high-scoring affair.

Bumrah took 5 wickets in the match, giving away just 21 runs in his quota of 4 overs. The 30-year-old pacer started the innings with the early wicket of Virat Kohli and later helped restrict the Bengaluru batting line-up from reaching the coveted 200-run mark while taking crucial wickets of Mahipal Lomror, Faf Du Plessis, Saurav Chauhan and Vyshak Kumar.

The right-handed pacer, who was also adjudged the man of the match, revealed the secret of his success in a chat

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Bumrah said, "This format is very harsh on the bowler. So you have to have all kinds of skills. This is what I train for. That come this situation, I should have different options. I should not be a one-trick pony. I should just not rely on my yorker because there will be days where my execution is off so I can rely on another delivery. So this is what I had worked on early on in my career as well. Everybody's doing their research, data and all of that comes in. So people start to line you up. So I wanted to have different skills so very happy that I could use it."

