IPL 2024: Will Jasprit Bumrah do a Sunil Narine for Mumbai Indians? Netizens demand 'let him open...'; here's why
The fans quickly connected the batting practice with the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024
Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah is donning the prestigious Purple Cap for clinching the highest number of wickets in IPL 2024. Jasprit Bumrah boasts 13 wickets in his eight matches and has one of the best economies, with 6.38 in IPL 2024. But, on Friday, the internet was surprised to witness his new avatar, as Mumbai Indians shared his video from the batting practice session, where Jasprit Bumrah was seen slamming some powerful shots. The fans quickly connected the batting practice with the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 and even made a Sunil Narine parallel.