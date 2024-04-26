Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah is donning the prestigious Purple Cap for clinching the highest number of wickets in IPL 2024. Jasprit Bumrah boasts 13 wickets in his eight matches and has one of the best economies, with 6.38 in IPL 2024. But, on Friday, the internet was surprised to witness his new avatar, as Mumbai Indians shared his video from the batting practice session, where Jasprit Bumrah was seen slamming some powerful shots. The fans quickly connected the batting practice with the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 and even made a Sunil Narine parallel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jasprit Bumrah, a dangerous pacer, usually bats on number 9 or number 10 but has repeatedly displayed his power-hitting skills while playing for India. At a time when there are intense discussions around India's upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 squad, Jasprit Bumrah displaying all-rounder potential can really change things for Team India.

The internet seemed in awe of Jasprit Bumrah's batting skills and said that the pacer should be promoted up the batting order during IPL 2024. Mumbai Indians fans, who are really upset over Hardik Pandya replacing Rohit Sharma as the franchise's skipper, quipped that Jasprit Bumrah was a far better option if MI wanted to change the captain. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“He should open for @mipaltan MI like Narian and he will provide good start to MI," one user said. "That's great as by the looks of it, someone should be ready to pick up Pandya's role & may present his case better for captaincy," another user said.

“Kuch nahi bro T20 world cup M opening lye practice ho rhi h," one user said while speaking on the upcoming T20 World Cup angle.

Rohit Sharma is expected to meet the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee soon to finalise India's 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 and Jasprit Bumrah's name is among the obvious choices, subject to his fitness. Currently, Hardik Pandya is the only seam-bowling all-rounder option with Team India, and if Jasprit Bumrah can display such brilliance in matches, that can change the selection dynamics for the selectors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2024 On Friday, Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders are going against Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata. KKR is doing great in the tournament, and the team has secured five victories in the seven matches they played. At the same time, for Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings, the race to playoffs has become much tighter after the team faced defeat in 6 matches out of the eight they played.

Moreover, Shikhar Dhawan has missed the previous few matches due to a shoulder injury, and Sam Curran is leading the team in his absence. As of now, it is unclear if the regular skipper will return for today's game.

