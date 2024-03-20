IPL 2024: JioCinema unveils list of star commentators; Virender Sehwag to lead Haryanvi commentary, check full list
The 17th season of the IPL will be available in 12 languages, English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, with Haryanvi making its debut on JioCinema for free.
JioCinema has released the complete list of commentators for IPL 2024. Fans can watch IPL 2024 matches online on the JioCinema app and its website. Matches will be available in 12 different languages.
