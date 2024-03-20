The 17th season of the IPL will be available in 12 languages, English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, with Haryanvi making its debut on JioCinema for free.

JioCinema has released the complete list of commentators for IPL 2024. Fans can watch IPL 2024 matches online on the JioCinema app and its website. Matches will be available in 12 different languages.

Also Read: IPL 2024 schedule: Date, time, venue, teams; all you need to know This is the first time Haryanvi has made it to the list of languages. Here are other languages: Hindi, English, Gujarati, Marathi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Punjabi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam.

Virender Sehwag will lead the Haryanvi commentary while it will be Ajay Jadeja's first venture into Gujarati commentary.

Former Australia cricketer Shane Watson and former New Zealand coach and Director of Cricket at Royal Challengers Bangalore Mike Hesson, Sehwag, and Jadeja will also give the fans inside access to the dressing rooms of the IPL franchisees.

Also Read: Navjot Singh Sidhu announced as cricket commentator for the tournament Sehwag, after having played for the Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab, took on a mentor's role with Preity Zinta's Punjab franchise. Manvinder Bisla, who won Player of the Match in the 2012 IPL Final, will also join Sehwag in the Haryanvi feed.

Watson continues his journey in the IPL after winning IPL titles with the Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings. He won Player of the Tournament in the first season with the Royals. His match-winning unbeaten 117 for CSK in the 2018 Final against Hyderabad is considered one of the best IPL knocks ever.

Also Read: IPL 2024: Check complete squads Mike Hesson will extend his journey with the IPL as an on-air expert. After having coached Kings XI Punjab and worked as a director of cricket operations with the RCB, the Kiwi expert will join some of the iconic players he coached in the IPL like AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle.

'Bigger names' “The response we got for our deep and wide presentation of the TATA IPL 2023 from our viewers, advertisers, and cricket fanatics was heartening and we are doubling down on our innovations and initiatives for TATA IPL 2024," Viacom18 Sports Head of Content Siddharth Sharma was quoted as saying in a press release by JioCinema.

Sharma mentioned that, this season, JioCinema would enhance the experience by bringing in "bigger names" and fostering deeper connections with fans via distinctive offerings such as Hero Cam and Viral Weekends.

