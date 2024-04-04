Active Stocks
Written By Saurav Mukherjee

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) head coach Justin Langer shared a hilarious message for legendary Pakistani fast bowler – Shoaib Akhtar and teased him. Check the post.

Lucknow Super Giants' coach Justin Langer gestures during the warm up before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 2, 2024. (Photo by Idrees MOHAMMED / AFP) (AFP)

This Indian Premier League, cricket fans and experts got to witness some great things – including highest score of 277 by Sunrisers Hyderabad ad fastest delivery by Lucknow Super Gaints' pace sensation Mayank Yadav.

Yadav has even been given a new name – 'Child of the wind' – for his 156.7 kmph against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Not only Yadav has pace, but he also has the accuracy, that helps him pick up wickets too.

Now, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) head coach Justin Langer shared a hilarious message for legendary Pakistani fast bowler – Shoaib Akhtar and teased him.

ALSO READ: IPL 2024: Pace sensation Mayank Yadav turns 'vegetarian', his mother explains WHY!

He shared a special message for Akhtar and said ‘phenta maar diya’.

Until now, Rawalpindi Express – Shoaib Akhtar – holds the record for bowling the fastest delivery in international cricket, as he delivered 161.3 km/hr against former England star Nick Knight to achieve the iconic feat at the ICC World Cup back in 2003.

Mayank fastest bowler in IPL 2024:

Playing his first season in the world's richest T20 league, Mayank bagged match-winning figures of 3 for 27 against Punjab Kings on Saturday. In his debut game, he bowled 155.8kph.

But on Tuesday, he improved his previous best and delivered 156.7 kmph against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB),. picking up the crucial wickets of Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green to record match-winning figures of 3 for 14.

ALSO READ: IPL 2024: Dale Steyn, Brett Lee, others laud Mayank Yadav's brilliant performance in RCB vs LSG, 'where have you been…’

Mayank lauded:

Impressed with Mayank' s bowling, former West Indies fast pacer Ian Bishop said that the LSG speedster is a "kid bowling like a child of the wind" on X.

Former Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle in a post wrote, “Stop what you are doing and watch Mayank Yadav bowl. Congratulations #LSG, you've unearthed a gem."

South African great Dale Steyn also took to X and wrote, “155,8 KPH. Mayank Yadav where have you been hiding!"

Former India quick bowler Irfan Pathan called him a "bloody exciting talent", while former Australia speed demon Brett Lee said Yadav was the "talk of the town".

Suryakumar Yadav also wrote to X and called Yadav a toofan. He wrote, “Tezzzzz aur toooofaaannnniiiii What speed #MayankYadav."

Published: 04 Apr 2024, 10:04 PM IST
