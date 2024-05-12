IPL 2024: KKR batter Ramandeep Singh found guilty of breaching Code of Conduct, fined with….
KKR vs MI IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) became the first team to qualify for IPL 2024 playoffs after they secured an 18-run victory against Mumbai Indians in a rain-disrupted match. KKR batter Ramandeep Singh played an explosive innings of 17 runs off eight balls to bring his team closer to victory but was found guilty of breaching the IPL Code of Conduct and subsequently fined 20% of his match fee.