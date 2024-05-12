KKR vs MI IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) became the first team to qualify for IPL 2024 playoffs after they secured an 18-run victory against Mumbai Indians in a rain-disrupted match. KKR batter Ramandeep Singh played an explosive innings of 17 runs off eight balls to bring his team closer to victory but was found guilty of breaching the IPL Code of Conduct and subsequently fined 20% of his match fee. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Ramandeep committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.20 of the IPL Code of Conduct," the Indian Premier League (IPL) said in a statement on Sunday.

Article 2.20 of the IPL Code of Conduct prescribes punishment for "any action(s) outside the course of normal cricket actions, such as hitting or kicking the wickets and any action(s) which deliberately (i.e. intentionally), recklessly or negligently (in either case even if accidental) results in damage to the advertising boards, boundary fences, dressing room doors, mirrors, windows and other fixtures and fittings. For example, this offence may be committed, without limitation, when a Player swings his/her bat vigorously in frustration and causes damage to an advertising board." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Board for Control of Cricket (BCCI) or IPL didn't reveal the incident on which Ramandeep Singh is facing penalty.

Sunil Gavaskar demands penalty against players leaving IPL midway Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar came out heavily against the players who leave Indian Premier League (IPL) midway to join their national teams. The remarks came as many foreign players are requesting their franchises to release them to join their national team and practice for the T20 World Cup 2024.

“I am all for players choosing country before anything else but having assured various franchises about their availability for the full season, if they pull out now, it will be letting down the franchises which probably pay them more money in one IPL season which they don’t earn in a few seasons with their country. The franchises should not only be allowed to deduct a substantial amount from the fee that the player was bought for, but also not give the Board, to which the player belongs, the stated 10 per cent commission of the fee that each player gets," Sunil Gavaskar said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

