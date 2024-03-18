IPL 2024: KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir opens up on his 'tantrums,' says have to 'thank Shah Rukh Khan for….’
Gautam Gambhir paid his his gratitude to KKR and its owner Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and his team for their immense support over the years
Gautam Gambhir's captaincy had once helped Kolkata Knight Riders carve its own niche with two IPL titles in the last decade and as the former India opener starts his new journey as a 'Team Mentor', the endeavour is to put them in a better position compared to current situation.