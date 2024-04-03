IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan's standing ovation for Sunil Narine over record show against Delhi Capitals | WATCH
KKR's star opener Sunil Narine, the West Indian all-rounder, smashed 85 runs in just 39 balls during the match against Delhi Capitals.
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan grabbed the eyeballs at the April 4 IPL match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders as he cheered for KKR's star opener Sunil Narine. Narine, the West Indian all-rounder, smashed 85 runs in just 39 balls during the match against Delhi Capitals. He even hit seven fours and sixes each — recording his best score in a T20 game.