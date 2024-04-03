KKR's star opener Sunil Narine, the West Indian all-rounder, smashed 85 runs in just 39 balls during the match against Delhi Capitals.

Meanwhile, Angkrish Raghuvanshi hit 54 runs in 27 balls. Overall, KKR registered 272 runs in 20 overs against Delhi Capitals. This is the second-highest IPL team score of all time.

The highest is that of Sunrisers Hyderabad at 277 during the recent match against Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad.

As Shah Rukh Khan's team KKR set the second-best record, the Bollywood star was caught on camera applauding Sunil Narine and the team. SRK cheered for the boys from the stands of the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. His manager Pooja Dadlani also attended the match of KKR vs DC.

The social media handle of KKR dropped a video from the match in which SRK can be seen rooting for the boys. The Bollywood 'Baadshah' looked happy as the boys performed extremely well. He attended the thrilling match wearing a purple shirt. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

KKR's social media team added a Don theme track to the video to make it more captivating.

SRK on acting front Shah Rukh Khan was recently seen in the movie 'Dunki'.'Dunki' features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by actors like Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. The film received mixed reviews from the audience and critics. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'Dunki' focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term "donkey journey", which refers to the long, winding, and often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to. He has still not announced his next project.

