KKR vs LSG: Why is Lucknow wearing green and maroon jersey while playing against Knights?
Earlier in IPL 2023, LSG wore the same jersey while playing against KKR, as both Kolkata football giants Mohun Bagan and LSG have switched the jersey as both sides have the same principal owner in Indian billionaire Sanjiv Goenka.
Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants is facing Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message