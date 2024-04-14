Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants is facing Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

In the Indian Premier League 2024, this is for the first time that LSG players are donning their green and maroon jersey which has been inspired by Kolkata football giants Mohun Bagan.

Earlier in IPL 2023, LSG wore the same jersey while playing against KKR. Interestingly, both Kolkata football giants Mohun Bagan and LSG have switched the jersey as both sides have the same principal owner in Indian billionaire Sanjiv Goenka.

Looking at the current IPL table, KKR stands at the second spot with 3 wins in foour matches and a net run rate of +1.528.

On the contrary, LSG is at the fourth spot with three wins in five matches and has a NRR of +0.436.

KKR vs LSG: Head-to-head records

Kolkata and Lucknow have played 3 IPL matches so far, where LSG won all three. KKR are still looking for their first victory against Lucknow. Their highest total against LSG so far is 208, and Lucknow’s highest score against KKR is 210.

KKR vs LSG IPL 2024:

After losing the loss, KKR decided to bowl first and asked LSG to bat.

Lucknow have scored 118 runs for 5 wickets in 16 overs.

For KKR, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy and Andre Russell took one wicket each.

KKR vs IPL 2024: Playing XIs

LSG: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c & wk), Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Shamar Joseph, Yash Thakur

KKR: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh , Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

