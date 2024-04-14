Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  KKR vs LSG: Why is Lucknow wearing green and maroon jersey while playing against Knights?

KKR vs LSG: Why is Lucknow wearing green and maroon jersey while playing against Knights?

Written By Saurav Mukherjee

  • Earlier in IPL 2023, LSG wore the same jersey while playing against KKR, as both Kolkata football giants Mohun Bagan and LSG have switched the jersey as both sides have the same principal owner in Indian billionaire Sanjiv Goenka.

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders' captain KL Rahul plays a shot during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, Sunday, April 14, 2024. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants is facing Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

In the Indian Premier League 2024, this is for the first time that LSG players are donning their green and maroon jersey which has been inspired by Kolkata football giants Mohun Bagan.

Earlier in IPL 2023, LSG wore the same jersey while playing against KKR. Interestingly, both Kolkata football giants Mohun Bagan and LSG have switched the jersey as both sides have the same principal owner in Indian billionaire Sanjiv Goenka.

ALSO READ: KKR vs LSG: Gautam Gambhir offers sweets to reporters before Bengali New Year, says 'Put some calories on'

Looking at the current IPL table, KKR stands at the second spot with 3 wins in foour matches and a net run rate of +1.528.

On the contrary, LSG is at the fourth spot with three wins in five matches and has a NRR of +0.436.

KKR vs LSG: Head-to-head records

Kolkata and Lucknow have played 3 IPL matches so far, where LSG won all three. KKR are still looking for their first victory against Lucknow. Their highest total against LSG so far is 208, and Lucknow’s highest score against KKR is 210.

KKR vs LSG IPL 2024:

After losing the loss, KKR decided to bowl first and asked LSG to bat.

Lucknow have scored 118 runs for 5 wickets in 16 overs.

For KKR, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy and Andre Russell took one wicket each.

KKR vs IPL 2024: Playing XIs

LSG: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c & wk), Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Shamar Joseph, Yash Thakur

KKR: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh , Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.

Unlock Newsletters, Market Watchlist & much more.

Log in now to elevate your
news reading experience!