IPL 2024: Former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu has likened KL Rahul's to a spare tyre that can be used in emergencies.

While speaking about the Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) skipper, the former cricketer said that not everyone had the skills like Rahul.

Also Read: KL Rahul behind wicket in IPL as batter eyes role T20 World Cup 2024 selection “Play him at number 4 and 5. Ask him to be the wicketkeeper. Tell him to be the number 3 or the opening batter. He fits into every position. You must have seen the spare tyre behind a Jeep. During an emergency, if there's a puncture, get the spare tyre and fit it wherever you like. Not everyone is capable of that," Navjot Singh Sidhu said on Star Sports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

KL Rahul has scored 93 runs, with five 4s and five 6s, at a strike rate of 138.81. He is behind Quinton de Kock and Nicholas Pooran among Lucknow’s top run-scorers in the tournament so far. Quinton de Kock has scored 139 runs while Pooran has scored 146 from 3 innings.

Also Read: KL Rahul smashes India's fastest-ever World Cup century, breaks Rohit Sharma's record KL Rahul did not have a great year in the previous IPL season. He managed to score 274 runs in 9 matches. However, before that, he scored 3,164 runs between 2018 and 2022.

LSG vs GT: Mayank Yadav in focus Lucknow will clash with Gujarat Titans (GT) on April 7 in an evening match. Lucknow have not defeated Gujarat in any of the 4 IPL matches played so far. As LSG look for their first win against GT, Mayank Yadav’s performance will be in focus. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Pace sensation Mayank Yadav turns 'vegetarian', his mother explains WHY! The new pace sensation is among the fastest Indian bowlers of all time. While Umran Malik bowled at 157 km/hr in 2022, Yadav has bowled the fastest delivery in the present calendar year. He hit the pitch at 156.7 km/hr and bowled the fastest one in IPL 2024.

It happened during Lucknow’s clash with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Mayank’s 3/14 won him the Player of the Match. It was his second Player of the Match award in the tournament. In his debut match, he was also awarded the same against Punjab Kings (PBKS) for his 3/27.

