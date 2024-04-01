IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders' vs Rajasthan Royals match to get rescheduled? Here's what officials said
The 32nd match of the IPL 2024 is scheduled at the Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata, and is expected to be an explosive clash as both KKR and RR look phenomenal in this season of IPL
IPL 2024: The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is mulling over the idea of either shifting the venue of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match or changing its date from April 17, news platform Cricbuzz quoted official sources as saying on Monday. The 32nd match of the IPL 2024 is scheduled at the Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata, and is expected to be an explosive clash as both KKR and RR look phenomenal in this season of IPL.