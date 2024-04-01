IPL 2024: The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is mulling over the idea of either shifting the venue of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match or changing its date from April 17, news platform Cricbuzz quoted official sources as saying on Monday. The 32nd match of the IPL 2024 is scheduled at the Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata, and is expected to be an explosive clash as both KKR and RR look phenomenal in this season of IPL. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: MI Vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score The report said that the BCCI's rethink on the date and venue comes due to the upcoming festivities around the Ram Navami festival, which is celebrated with much fanfare across the country including Kolkata. The administration might get stretched regarding security arrangements for the KKR vs RR clash prompting the BCCI to discuss the venue or date change.

The senior officials of BCCI and IPL are conducting meetings with the Kolkata administration on the security arrangements and assured the media that the final decision will be communicated soon. "The discussions are on with the police authorities and we will take a decision soon," a top IPL official told Cricbuzz.

IPL 2024 schedule and Lok Sabha elections 2024 Given the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the BCCI had to carefully craft the IPL 2024 schedule as the board wanted to conduct the complete tournament in India. Initially, BCCI released the IPL schedule for just 15 days and 21 matches. However, after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the complete IPL schedule for 2024 was revealed.

There are chances that BCCI may rethink the dates of several matches as security arrangements need prioritization during the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The final clash is scheduled for May 26 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

