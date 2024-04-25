IPL 2024: Letting Yuzvendra Chahal go was 'heartbreaking'; Ex-RCB AB de Villiers comments after RR bowler's 200th wicket
In a recent YouTube video, AB De Villiers criticised the RCB's decision to “let go” Yuzvendra Chahal. “RCB let him go. It was a heartbreaking moment...,” he said.
Legendary South African batter AB de Villiers, who also played for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) from 2011-21, opened up on spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's departure from franchise in 2021. He called it a "heartbreaking moment".
