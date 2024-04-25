In a recent YouTube video, AB De Villiers criticised the RCB's decision to “let go” Yuzvendra Chahal. “RCB let him go. It was a heartbreaking moment...,” he said.

Chahal has been playing for Rajasthan Royals (RR) since 2022. He recently became the first-ever bowler to take 200 IPL wickets against Mumbai Indians on Monday. He played for Mumbai Indians (2011-13), and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) (2014-21) before joining Rajasthan Royals in 2022.

"RCB let him go. It was a heartbreaking moment. He was a part of the furniture there and also their best bowler. It was crazy that he got left out of that franchise. It is not easy looking at Yuzi go to 200 wickets and him not being a part of RCB," De Villiers said.

The South African cricketer said it was a tough moment for him as he had forged a close bond with Chahal.

"Double hundred for Yuzi (Yuzvendra Chahal) with a ball in hand in the IPL. He's the first guy to reach 200 wickets, and the most impressive thing about this (is) it is in 152 innings. RCB let him go…," he said in a video on his official YouTube channel.

Chahal played 113 matches for the RCB from 2014 to 2021 and claimed 139 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 7.58. Now for the RR, he has taken 61 wickets in 39 matches.

In 153 matches, Chahal has taken 200 wickets at an average of 21.37, with the best figures of 5/40. He has taken six four-wicket hauls and a five-wicket haul during his IPL career.

