SRH vs CSK IPL 2024: The stage is set for the clash of giants as the Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad. The match is going to be an explosive extravaganza as both SRH and CSK are coming from a defeat and will look to get their IPL 2024 campaign back on track.

MS Dhoni's brilliant 37-run innings against Delhi Capitals was nothing less than magical, but CSK was too behind to make a comeback in the game. Sunrisers Hyderabad's explosive batting order collapsed at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, where Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans handed them a massive 7-wicket defeat.

Top 5 contests in SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 clash

1. MS Dhoni vs Pat Cummins: Two World Cup-winning skippers are set to go against each other at Hyderabad today and MS Dhoni has always dominated against Pat Cummins's pace. The fans are looking forward to the contest and they want MS Dhoni to return to his pre-2020 avatar and slam those brilliant boundaries against the Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper.

2. Travis Head vs Matheesha Pathirana: SRH batter Travis Head joined the IPL 2024 part late but has impressed everyone with his wonderful knock against Mumbai Indians. CSK's furious pacer Matheesha Pathirana shares a similar story as joined the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led squad late, but is doing very well in this season of the IPL.

3. Marco Jansen vs Rachin Ravindra: CSK opener Rachin Ravindra has provided his team with some strong starts this IPL and has maintained his World Cup 2023 form, but the batter faces some trouble against South African pacer Marco Jansen and today, the Jansen vs Ravindra contest is going to be nothing less than exceptional.

4. Shivam Dube vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar: The defending champions Chennai are doing very great in IPL 2024 as they have strong anchor support from the likes of Shivam Dube, who keeps the scoreboard running with some wonderful boundaries out of the stadium. But today, Shivam Dube's confidence will meet Bhuvneshwar Kumar's experience, making it a strong contest, especially during the death overs.

5. Ravindra Jadeja vs Heinrich Klaasen: Remember SRH vs CSK IPL 2023 clash where Chennai all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja gave a strong send-off to Hyderabad's explosive batter Heinrich Klaasen. Well, the rivalry will resume today and we all have seen the terrific form of Heinrich Klaasen against Mumbai Indians.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!