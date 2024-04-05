IPL 2024: From Dhoni vs Cummins to Jadeja vs Klaasen: Top 5 contests to watch out for during SRH vs CSK clash
SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 clash is going to be an explosive extravaganza as both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings are coming from a defeat and will look to get their IPL 2024 campaign back on track
SRH vs CSK IPL 2024: The stage is set for the clash of giants as the Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad. The match is going to be an explosive extravaganza as both SRH and CSK are coming from a defeat and will look to get their IPL 2024 campaign back on track.