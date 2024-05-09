LSG say 'we're all hurt' after owner Sanjiv Goenka seen ‘publicly scolding’ KL Rahul
After the team's 10-wicket defeat in the IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Lucknow Super Giants owner was spotted having a heated conversation with skipper KL Rahul on the ground.
A day after Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) posted a mammoth 10-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Indian Premier League (IPL) and videos of LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka verbally bashing skipper KL Rahul went viral, the franchise has thanked its supporters for sticking with the team.