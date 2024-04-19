IPL 2024: CSK's early wickets against LSG sparks meme fest on social media, netizens say ‘want to bring MS Dhoni soon’
IPL 2024: Batting first against Lucknow Super Giants, Chennai Super Kings lost opener Rachin Ravindra and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad early, which sparked a meme fest on social media
LSG vs CSK IPL 2024: Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is not having a great time against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow as the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led team was put to bat first after KL Rahul won the crucial toss. CSK openers Ajinkya Rahane and Rachin Ravindra made their way to the crease, but Mohsin Khan's brilliant delivery took out Rachin for a golden duck. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad followed his opener back to the pavilion soon after Yash Thakur provided LSG with their second wicket.