LSG vs CSK IPL 2024: Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is not having a great time against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow as the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led team was put to bat first after KL Rahul won the crucial toss. CSK openers Ajinkya Rahane and Rachin Ravindra made their way to the crease, but Mohsin Khan's brilliant delivery took out Rachin for a golden duck. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad followed his opener back to the pavilion soon after Yash Thakur provided LSG with their second wicket. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The early wickets sparked a meme fest on social media platform X, where the users criticized CSK management for randomly picking their openers and Rachin Ravindra, for not landing up to the expectations in IPL 2024. The New Zealand batter displayed great form in the ICC World Cup 2023 and played well in the first two matches of IPL 2024.

The netizens said that the CSK batters are giving up their wickets easily as they also want MS Dhoni to come on the crease soon and save another game for the defending champions. In their previous match against Mumbai, MS Dhoni slammed three massive sixes against MI skipper Hardik Pandya to finish the final over with 26 runs, and at last CSK won the game with 20 runs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's how social media reacted:

After losing the top two batters early, LSG all-rounders Krunal Pandya and Marcus Stoinis struck as they clinched Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube's wicket. CSK's all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and impact player Sameer Rizvi are currently on the crease trying to build a partnership to steer Chennai's innings.

Lucknow's bowling lineup is dominating again on their home pitch and CSK is entering the game without their anchor player as Devon Conway was ruled out of IPL 2024 due to injury. CSK replaced the explosive batter with England's Richard Gleeson but will miss Conway today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

