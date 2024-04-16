Amid the Indian Premier League second leading team Kolkata Knight Riders clashing with first seeder Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata on 16 April, Bollywood superstar and KKR 'lucky charm' Shah Rukh Khan arrives at Eden Gardens. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The KKR took to X and shared a video of SRK reaching the stadium and waving his fans. KKR wrote on X, “KKR’s lucky charm has arrived at Eden 💎"

KKR vs RR IPL 2024: Earlier in the day, Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and decided to bowl first. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Batting first, Knights have lost scored 146 runs in 14 overs after losing three wickets.

For KKR, Narine is currently batting at 74, Andre Russel is at 3 runs. Three batters who went back to pavilion are -- Philip Salt (10), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (30) and skipper Shreyas Iyer (11). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For RR, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Sen picked up one wicket each.

More to come...

