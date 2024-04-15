‘Met Mahi bhai after so long…’: Jasprit Bumrah turns fanboy, heads to CSK dugout to meet MS Dhoni
Bumrah, who produced figures of 0/27 from 4 overs, couldn't help himself and turned into a fanboy on catching up with Mahendra Singh Dhoni after the IPL match.
Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians lost the Indian Premier League match against Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 14. But the defeat didn't stop Jasprit Bumrah from heading to the CSK dugout to meet his former India captain MS Dhoni.