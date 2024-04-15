Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians lost the Indian Premier League match against Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 14. But the defeat didn't stop Jasprit Bumrah from heading to the CSK dugout to meet his former India captain MS Dhoni. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bumrah, who produced figures of 0/27 from 4 overs, couldn't help himself and turned into a fanboy on catching up with Mahendra Singh Dhoni after the IPL match.

Bumrah was seen posing with the former Indian skipper after a member of the CSK unit clicked a picture of the two together. The Indian pacer later uploaded the picture on his Instagram: "Met Mahi bhai after so long. Felt good to catch up." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's Instagram post by Bumrah:

Though MI's key bowler, Bumrah didn't get a chance to bowl to Dhoni, with the former CSK skipper arriving at the last over and Hardik Pandya taking over the bowling charge. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It may be noted that during the 2016 tour of Australia, Bumrah played his first international game for India. But, in the meantime, Bumrah had dismissed Dhoni one-on-one three times across 15 IPL matches.

Bumrah in IPL: Bumrah is currently placed second on the IPL 2024 Purple Cap list with 10 wickets, next only to his India teammate Yuzvendra Chahal, who has 11 wickets in his name. He is also the only bowler thus far to achieve a five-wicket haul this IPL.

MI vs CSK IPL 2024: In the IPL match between MI and CSK, the latter defeated MI by 20 runs on Sunday at Wankhede Stadium. In that match, CSK posted a total of 206 runs and gave MI the target of 207 runs, but the home team fell short by 20 runs and lost the match. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

