Mumbai Indians' new skipper Hardik Pandya faced fans' ire and experts' criticism ever since he was chosen the skipper for the franchise.

Even after India's star cricketer and Royal Challengers Bangalore's prime batter Virat Kohli requested fans not to 'boo' Pandya, the booing has not stopped.

On Sunday, as MI is facing arch rival Chennai Super Kings at home ground. During the toss, Pandya received huge boos from the fans.

Here's the video:

As soon as Pandya and CSK skipper came to the field, Pandya was booed by the fans and loud chants of 'Rohit Rohit' was also heard.

Earlier, with Pandya being booed by fans, following three back-to-back defeats in the competition, Virat Kohli was not pleased and requested the fans to cheer him. He also reminded the fans that Pandya plays for the Indian cricket team.

However, RCB's Virat Kohli, who was seen gesturing to the crowd as Hardik came out to bat in the previous match, asked the crowd to applaud their captain. Though many found it impressive for Kohli to stand by his India teammate, not everyone was happy.

MI vs CSK IPL 2024: After winning the toss, Mumbai Indians' skipper Hardik Pandya chose to bowl first.

Batting first, Chennai Super Kings scored 206 runs in 20 overs. They also lost four wickets.

Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (69) and Shivam Dube (66) are battting for the franchise. Even, Mahendra Singh Dhoni smashed 20 runs.

For Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya took two wickets, while Gerald Coetzee and Shreyas Gopal picked up one wicket each.

Chasing 207, MI have scored 108 runs in 11 overs. They also lost 2 wickets, both taken by Matheesha Pathirana.

