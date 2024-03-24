Active Stocks
Fri Mar 22 2024 15:59:03
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,508.85 -2.98%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 151.95 1.27%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,237.85 1.31%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 275.70 0.71%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 428.45 1.71%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  IPL 2024 MI vs GT: Hardik Pandya gets booed at Ahmedabad stadium | Watch video
BackBack

IPL 2024 MI vs GT: Hardik Pandya gets booed at Ahmedabad stadium | Watch video

Livemint

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya met with massive boos from the crowd during his team's match against Gujarat Titans at Ahmedabad stadium on Sunday

Hardik Pandya was booed by a massive crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (Siddharaj Solanki)Premium
Hardik Pandya was booed by a massive crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (Siddharaj Solanki)

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya had to face massive boos from the crowd at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium during his team's match against Gujarat Titans. In the viral video of the incident, when the all-rounder shifted base to make way for Gujarat Titans captain Shubhman Gill, the latter received a humungous cheer from the audience.

The video of the incident has been significantly shared on the internet. Under Hardik Pandya's captaincy, the Gujarat Titans (GT) had won the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), however, he returned to Mumbai Indians, the team where he started his career. His desire was met with positive response from the franchise owners.

(More to come)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 24 Mar 2024, 08:24 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App