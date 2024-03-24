IPL 2024 MI vs GT: Hardik Pandya gets booed at Ahmedabad stadium | Watch video
Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya met with massive boos from the crowd during his team's match against Gujarat Titans at Ahmedabad stadium on Sunday
Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya had to face massive boos from the crowd at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium during his team's match against Gujarat Titans. In the viral video of the incident, when the all-rounder shifted base to make way for Gujarat Titans captain Shubhman Gill, the latter received a humungous cheer from the audience.