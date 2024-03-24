IPL 2024 MI vs GT: Hardik Pandya gets booed at Ahmedabad stadium | Watch video

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya met with massive boos from the crowd during his team's match against Gujarat Titans at Ahmedabad stadium on Sunday

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya had to face massive boos from the crowd at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium during his team's match against Gujarat Titans. In the viral video of the incident, when the all-rounder shifted base to make way for Gujarat Titans captain Shubhman Gill, the latter received a humungous cheer from the audience.

The video of the incident has been significantly shared on the internet. Under Hardik Pandya's captaincy, the Gujarat Titans (GT) had won the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), however, he returned to Mumbai Indians, the team where he started his career. His desire was met with positive response from the franchise owners.

