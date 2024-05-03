IPL 2024: KKR brags of new swing bowler who delivers 'perfection': Check out Chetan Sakariya
MI vs KKR IPL 2024: Social media users expressed intrigue at the Kolkata Knight Riders' new video and wondered if Chetan Sakariya would play in today's match against Mumbai Indians
MI vs KKR IPL 2024: Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium is all set for another grand clash of IPL 2024 between Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians and Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders. Ahead of the match, Kolkata Knight Riders shared a video of their young pacer Chetan Sakariya and called him a "perfection." Social media users expressed intrigue at the video and wondered if Chetan Sakariya would play in today's match against Mumbai Indians.