MI vs KKR IPL 2024: Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium is all set for another grand clash of IPL 2024 between Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians and Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders. Ahead of the match, Kolkata Knight Riders shared a video of their young pacer Chetan Sakariya and called him a "perfection." Social media users expressed intrigue at the video and wondered if Chetan Sakariya would play in today's match against Mumbai Indians.

Chetan Sakariya made his debut for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021 and had a brilliant first season. The pacer clinched 14 wickets with an economy of 8.19 runs. After a strong performance in the IPL, Chetan Sakariya received his maiden India call and represented the country in 3 international matches.

Internationally, Chetan Sakariya bowled in two T20s for India but couldn't do much. He clinched just one wicket, while in the ODI format, the pacer got just one chance and clinched two wickets.

After a beautiful start, Chetan Sakariya's performance dipped in IPL 2022, and the Rajasthan Royals subsequently released him. In IPL 2023, the Delhi Capitals picked up Chetan Sakariya, but his performance didn't improve, and the pacer was again released ahead of the IPL mini-auctions.

In IPL 2024 so far, Chetan Sakariya didn't got a opportunity to show his potential, but the video shared by KKR indicates that the pacer might get a chance against Mumbai Indians.

MI vs KKR IPL 2024: ‘Do or die for Mumbai Indians’

Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians are lingering in ninth position on the IPL 2024 points table with just 6 points in the ten matches they played. From here, every match will be a ‘do or die’ match for Mumbai Indians, as losing any more matches will take away their chances to qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs.

Notably, even if Mumbai Indians wins all its matches from here, it still needs to depend on the performance of other franchises to make it to the top four.

