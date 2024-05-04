IPL 2024 MI vs KKR: Toss fixing allegations surface again, netizens say ‘Faf Du Plessis exposed it’
Allegations of toss rigging emerged during IPL 2024 as users accused match referees of unfair practices. This incident involving Hardik Pandya's toss added fuel to the fire on social media.
Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians suffered their eighth defeat of the IPL 2024 season on Friday as Kolkata Knight Riders beat them by 24 runs at the Wankhede stadium. However, more than what happened during the match, an incident during the toss ceremony is going viral on social media with some social media users claiming that there was some foul play involved.