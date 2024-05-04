Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians suffered their eighth defeat of the IPL 2024 season on Friday as Kolkata Knight Riders beat them by 24 runs at the Wankhede stadium. However, more than what happened during the match, an incident during the toss ceremony is going viral on social media with some social media users claiming that there was some foul play involved.

During the toss on Friday, Hardik Pandya tossed the coin while the match referee Pankaj Dharmane picked it up before the cameraman could get a good look at the outcome. With the umpire ruling in favour of skipper Hardik Pandya, social media users started suggesting that the toss might have been rigged.

Toss rigging allegations during IPL 2024:

Notably, this is not the first time such an allegation has come to the fore this IPL season. During the last match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians, social media users accused umpire Javagal Srinath of tampering with the coin by flipping it sideways while picking it up.

The broadcasters, however, countered the accusation strongly in subsequent matches, with the cameraman zooming in on every coin toss to ensure there was no room for such accusations in the future. However, social media users once again went on a rampage after the referee picked up the coin before the cameras could get a good look at it.

Netizens allege toos tampering:

One user on X (formerly Twitter), while questioning the referee's timing of picking up the coin, wrote, “WTH Referee picked up the coin before the cameraman could show the coin. Why does this happen during Mumbai Indians games only?"

Another user wrote, "Whenever the toss happens at Wankhede Stadium with Mumbai Indians, we never see a clear toss in the @IPL @BCCI it’s really shame"

Meanwhile, some users were also reminded of how Faf Du Plessis had first found problems with how the coin was flipped. They wrote, “Faf du Plessis exposed how coin was flipped during toss to favour MI"

