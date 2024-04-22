Mumbai Indians' newly appointed skipper Hardik Pandya on 22 April will play his 100th game for the franchise while facing top-ranker Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Jaipur's Sawai Mansing Stadium. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This will be the second time that Rajasthan Royals (RR) will meet Mumbai Indians (MI) and clash with each other at the IPL 2024 season.

In the previous clash on 1 April at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, Rajasthan Royals defeated the 5-time IPL trophy winners by 6 wickets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Before retuning to Mumbai Indians in December, Pandya had two glorious years with Gujarat Titans as skipper and even won the trophy in 2022-23 edition. Pandya has represented MI from 2015-21 and during this tenure played key roles in lifting the IPL trophy four times – 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

Looking at the data, Pandya has scored 1,617 runs at an average of 26.95 and a strike rate of 153.27 in 99 matches for MI, along with 4 fifties. His best for MI is 91*. While, he also took 46 wickets with the best figures of 3/20. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For Gujarat Giants, he scored 833 runs in 31 matches at an average of 37.86 and a strike rate of 133.49, with six fifties. He also took 11 wickets for the franchise, with the best spell of 3.17.

Combining both his MI and GG tenure, Pandya has scored 2,450 in his IPL career at an average of 29.88 and a strike rate of over 145, with 10 fifties. His best score is 91*. He has also taken 57 wickets, with the best figures of 3/17.

However, this IPL has been a little rough from him as in 7 matches, Pandya scored 141 runs at an average of 23.50 and a strike rate of 146.88. He has also taken just four wickets in this season. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MI vs RR squads: Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Naman Dhir, Luke Wood, Harvik Desai, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Dewald Brevis, Kwena Maphaka

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jos Buttler, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Keshav Maharaj, Tanush Kotian, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore.

With agency inputs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

