During the IPL 2024 match MI vs RR, Mumbai Indians cricketer Rohit Sharma's fans were stopped from taking posters at Wankhede Stadium, claimed a few social media users on Monday.

In a viral video on X, a fan claimed that posters with captions cheering for the former MI captain Rohit Sharma were stopped at the entry gates and even asked to be thrown aside.

According to an official, the fans were not allowed to bring banners or posters inside the stadium due to an election commission directive given to the Mumbai police, reported PTI. However, EC directive was about restricting the entry of political banners and not posters. But the action by stadium management was the result of miscommunication as well as misinterpretation of the order, reported news agency.

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya is facing constant pressure during the ongoing IPL matches. On Monday night, Pandya was again booed by the Wankhede audience, amid chants of 'Rohit… Rohit reverberated across the stadium.

The 29-year-old Pandya replaced Rohit Sharma as captain of the Mumbai Indians in the lead-up to the tournament. He has already faced the wrath of the crowd over the franchise's decision regarding leadership during the team's previous two away games at Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.

He was booed by a section of the crowd before the toss when he was doing rounds of the field as a warm-up exercise. Pandya was also booed again when his name was announced at the time of toss. As the stadium was filled with chants in support of Rohit Sharma, the flamboyant all-rounder was left smiling at the moment.

As the loud boos overshadowed the toss, presenter Sanjay Manjrekar was forced to ask the crowd to “behave". The jeers continued as Pandya began speaking after losing the toss to Rajasthan Royals' skipper Sanju Samson.

Constant booing emerged as a major setback for Hardik Pandya. After the episode of relentless booing, Pandya again had to face a similar episode when he walked out to bat with his team reeling at 20/4 in the fourth over.

"The day Hardik wins a game for MI by contributing big, he'll walk into the Wankhede to a hero's welcome! Wankhede will soon chant 'Navratri maa Daandiya, Wankhede maa Pandya'," said Nish Navalkar, a member of the 'North Stand Gang' at the iconic venue.

