Ever since Hardik Pandya took over the captaincy of five-time Indian Premier League-winning team Mumbai Indians, he has been booed by the MI fans in the stadium. With MI losing all three matches, things have become more difficult for the all-rounder.

For Pandya, wherever he goes, the jeering he gets is louder than the previous venue. And at the home ground in Mumbai's Wankhede, it was even louder.

For once, when Hardik was the only hope to sail the Mumbai Indians out of trouble, the booing was low. However, fans started it again once they saw the ray of hope diminishing. For Hardik, winning the match for MI seems less difficult than getting back the love and respect from MI fans.

As MI got a day gap for their clash against Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals, it is expected that the booing and jeering may stop or tone down. But if by any chance, MI loses the match, it may hurt Pandya.

It is still unexpected on how Sanjay Manjrekar's recent 'behave' warning created an impact, but former Australia captain Michael Clarke revealed Hardik is actually in a better space to what the belief is, adding, that MI needs to win matches.

"It doesn't help when your team is not performing. I spoke to Hardik Pandya when I got over here and he seems like he is going fine. He's a really confident sort of a person. He won't allow this to get to him but he does need to get this team winning games of cricket. Mumbai is such a good team and there's always high expectations. The fans want them at the top of the tree, but at the moment they are at the bottom," Clarke said on ESPN's Around the Wicket.

MI need to start winning: Clarke

Suggesting Pandya start winning matches, Clarke opined that the booing and Jeering will stop eventually for Pandya.

"First and foremost, he just needs to concentrate on team winning and performing individually. But it has been heavy to be honest, to be at the ground and to hear the fans boo their captain and a guy who has had a huge influence in this Mumbai team and impact with the success that they have had," added Clarke.

Mumbai Indians at IPL 2024:

MI have lost all three matches they played in the IPL 2024 and are seated at the bottom of the IPL points table, with zero points and a net run rate of -1.423.

They are set to play with Delhi Capitals at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on 7 April at 3:30 pm.

