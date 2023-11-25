IPL 2024 mini-auction nears: Rajasthan Royals may see a strategic shift in roster
While some teams may opt for a complete change in squad, others are expected to make some strategic shuffles and exchanges.
The upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament in 2024 is likely to see franchises crunch numbers and weigh in on player choices ahead of the mini-auction coming up soon. The deadline for submitting the list of retained players is tomorrow November 26, 2023.
