Former Indian and Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the finest sportspersons India has produced, and nobody can deny that. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the age of 42 years, he is playing his 17th Indian premier league and his activeness on the field can beat any 19-year-old player. Apart from wicketkeeping skills, his cameos in the last overs are a treat to watch out.

Some even wonder about the secret behind Dhoni's brilliance in the T20 league. To which Dhoni gives credit to his sleep timetable, that may sound absurd to others but helped him over the years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Recently, a video was shared by Star Sports where Dhoni revealed his secrets. He said, as quoted by the sports channel, "According to some of them it was one of the most absurd time-table one could have but over the years it only helped me. Five-seven days before the IPL starts, I would start thinking like that and I would start training my mind like that. The plus point we had that we used to try to catch the flight that was after 12."

"What I used to do is that I would sleep very late because when the matches are on, from 8 to 11-11.30 is the schedule, after that post-match presentations then you would pack your kit bag, there would be late dinner. By the time you reach back to the hotel, it's almost 1-1:15. After that you have to pack your belongings in the hotel, leave the kit bag outside and by the time you do all of that, it's pretty late, let's say around 2:30," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dhoni also revealed that due to the nature of the IPL matches, his sleep time has changed to 3 pm to 11 am.

"So instead of sleeping from 10 pm to 6 am or 11 pm to 7 am, I would sleep from 3 am to 11 am. So the minimum 8 hours sleep that I need, that I have to do for sure. I was always well-rested at night, never felt fatigued after the IPL got over," Dhoni concluded in the video.

