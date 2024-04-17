Indian Premier League (IPL) have had a plethora of commentators , each bringing their unique style and expertise to the cricketing extravaganza. Apart from the prominent international commentators, it also features regional commentators who provide commentary in various languages such as Bhojpuri, Telugu, Tamil, Gujarati, Bangla among others. Now, in a recent conversation on JioCinema, Suresh Raina revealed MS Dhoni reaction on Bhojpuri commentary. The Bhojpuri commentars include actor Ravi Kishan, Mohd Saif, Shivam Singh, Satya Prakash, Gulam Hussain, Saurabh Kumar, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shalinee Singh, Sumit Kumar, Ashutosh Aman.

When Suresh Raina who was seen assisting MS Dhoni was asked about his leg, he said, “Bilkul". He added, "MS Dhoni was discussing Bhojpuri commentary. He said, 'Bahut hi gajabe commentary kar rahe Bhojpuriya me.' I told him Haryanwi is also nice."

Earlier, the Bhojpuri commentators were slammed for using double meaning offensive language during the match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) which was played at the Eden Gardens Kolkata on March 23. The users on X slammed the Bhojpuri commentators for their double meaning language while praising Heinrich Klaasen. Some called them disgusting while some also demanded the commentator to be sacked.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the defending champions emerged victorious by 20 runs in the match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium. During the match, with four balls to go, Dhoni arrived at the crease and hit three consecutive sixes off Hardik and then a couple to score 20 off 4 balls, with a strike rate of 500.00, setting Mumbai a target of 207. During the next match, if Dhoni manages to add 40 more runs to his total, he would surpass AB de Villiers's record of 5162 runs, becoming the sixth-highest run-scorer in IPL history. Dhoni currently has 5121 runs in 255 matches.

(With inputs from agencies)

