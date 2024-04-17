IPL 2024: MS Dhoni applauds Bhojpuri commentary; Suresh Raina shares insights, says, 'Bahut hi gajabe...'
IPL 2024: Suresh Raina revealed MS Dhoni's appreciation for Bhojpuri commentary. Earlier, Bhojpuri commentators were criticized for inappropriate language.
Indian Premier League (IPL) have had a plethora of commentators , each bringing their unique style and expertise to the cricketing extravaganza. Apart from the prominent international commentators, it also features regional commentators who provide commentary in various languages such as Bhojpuri, Telugu, Tamil, Gujarati, Bangla among others. Now, in a recent conversation on JioCinema, Suresh Raina revealed MS Dhoni reaction on Bhojpuri commentary. The Bhojpuri commentars include actor Ravi Kishan, Mohd Saif, Shivam Singh, Satya Prakash, Gulam Hussain, Saurabh Kumar, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shalinee Singh, Sumit Kumar, Ashutosh Aman.