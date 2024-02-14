IPL 2024: MS Dhoni's latest bat sticker makes headlines; here's why
Dhoni showed respect for another sporting brand, 'Beat All Sports', by sporting their logo during the 2019 World Cup without charging any money.
The sticker on MS Dhoni's bat has been doing the rounds on social media with the veteran cricketer sporting the ‘Prime Sports’ label while training for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL). Interestingly, Prime Sports is owned by Dhoni's childhood friend Paramjit Singh who started his journey in the sports apparel industry more than 20 years ago and Dhoni's gesture is being seen as a sign of love and respect for people who have supported him throughout his cricketing journey.