IPL 2024: MS Dhoni's latest bat sticker makes headlines; here's why

The sticker on MS Dhoni's bat has been doing the rounds on social media with the veteran cricketer sporting the ‘Prime Sports’ label while training for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL). Interestingly, Prime Sports is owned by Dhoni's childhood friend Paramjit Singh who started his journey in the sports apparel industry more than 20 years ago and Dhoni's gesture is being seen as a sign of love and respect for people who have supported him throughout his cricketing journey. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, even before Paramjit Singh Dhoni had earlier shown his respect towards another sporting brand in India, a report by Hindustan Times noted. The brand ‘Beat All Sports’ is one among the biggest sports manufacturing companies in the country and was the sponsor of Dhoni's first-ever kit. Interestingly, Beat All Sports owner Somi Kohli recently revealed that Dhoni did not charge a single penny for sporting the BAS logo for sporting the BAS label during the 2019 World Cup, his last international outing as a player.

Kohli in a recent video shared on social media shared that Dhoni refused all the monetary benefits involved in the deal and did it out of the goodwill of his heart. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Dhoni did not mention any money. He just said 'put your stickers on my bats and send them across'. I tried to convince him, 'You're letting go of such a lucrative contract'. He let go crores of rupees worth of contract. I requested his wife Sakshi, his father, mother. Even told his CA and Paramjit from Ranchi. They all went to his home before the World Cup. But he said 'No… it is my decision'," Kohli said in the social media video.

MS Dhoni's association with BAS: According to a report by Hindustan Times, BAS came in contact with MS Dhoni back in 1998 when the company was looking for a young and promising talent and eventually decided to send their kits to Dhoni. However, Kohli only met Dhoni in the 2004, the same year when the cricketer made his international debut. Interestingly, Dhoni also scored his first ever ODI century while featuring the BAS logo on his bat. However, later on Indian cricketing sensation signed various sports deals with other brands like Reebok, Spartan and more but Kohli kept sending his kits to Dhoni.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

