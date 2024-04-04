IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians see hope as Suryakumar Yadav almost confirmed for Delhi Capitals game on April 5
The star T20 batter is poised to join the struggling Mumbai Indians after receiving clearance from the National Cricket Academyapital
Following three consecutive defeats in the ongoing Indian Premier League, the Mumbai Indians may see the return of their power hitter, Suryakumar Yadav, for their fourth game against Delhi Capitals on Friday, April 5. Yadav has been out of action due to surgery.
