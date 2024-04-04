Following three consecutive defeats in the ongoing Indian Premier League, the Mumbai Indians may see the return of their power hitter, Suryakumar Yadav, for their fourth game against Delhi Capitals on Friday, April 5. Yadav has been out of action due to surgery.

Multiple reports claim that the star T20 batter is poised to join the struggling Mumbai Indians after receiving clearance from the National Cricket Academy.

Popularly known as SKY, the renowned Indian cricketer last participated in competitive cricket in December. Subsequently, he was forced out of action after sustaining an ankle injury during a match against South Africa in December last year.

Later, his recovery from the injury was postponed due to a surgery for a sports hernia, which was performed in January. Following the surgery, he proceeded to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

ALSO READ: Suryakumar Yadav expected to miss few more games as Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians await first win in IPL 2024

SKY suffered a grade 2 tear in his ankle and initially experienced some discomfort. However, he eventually received clearance from the NCA.

“Surya has cleared all but one routine test which is mandatory to get an RTP (Return To Play) certificate from the NCA. There is one more test left to be conducted on Thursday, after which a clearer picture would emerge, He is batting comfortably and has done all simulations," news agency PTI quoted a source as saying.

A week ago, reports suggested that SKY may have to wait for his turn to show his magic as he is confirmed to miss a few more games. He failed to regain fitness in time for the 2024 edition of the IPL.

A BCCI official had told PTI, "Surya is making very good progress and very soon he will be back playing for MI. However, he might have to sit out for a few more games, having missed the first two."

"For BCCI, the main concern is if he is on course for World T20 which he is. Obviously he will play for MI but after a sports hernia surgery, he can't be rushed," the source added.

Suryakumar had a fitness test at the NCA on Tuesday, an earlier report said, adding SKY required 'further assessment' at the time, but he missed making it to the Mumbai squad for the first two games.

ALSO READ: Hardik Pandya's captaincy ‘ordinary to say the least’: Irfan Pathan reveals MI skipper's 'mistake' during SRH clash

SKY suffered an injury when he smashed a brilliant century for India in the South Africa series in December 2023, following which he was ruled out of the Afghanistan series.

MI in IPL 2024:

Meanwhile, both MI and its skipper Hardik Pandya are facing the ire of fans and experts for failing to win a single match in the ongoing IPL tournament. Currently, Mumbai Indians are at the bottom of the IPL points table with zero points and a net run rate of -1.423.

With agency inputs.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!